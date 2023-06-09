Milan, the words of the ex Nesta: ‘The choice on Maldini is beyond all logic’

27
Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara leave Milan after four years side by side. A decision by the AC Milan owners, communicated to the head of the technical area the day after the end of the championship. From Ibra to Maignan, here are all the purchases made by the two at the helm of the Milan transfer market since 2019 MILAN-MALDINI, LIVE NEWS
MALDINI AND MASSARA AWAY FROM MILAN
- Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara away from Milan. This is the news that shook the Rossoneri club: a decision by the owners, which exonerated the head of the technical area and the sporting director
- The two managers have led the Rossoneri market for four years, since the summer of 2019, with more than 25 signings made. Here is the complete list