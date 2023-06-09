Home » Milan, the words of the ex Nesta: ‘The choice on Maldini is beyond all logic’
Sports

Milan, the words of the ex Nesta: ‘The choice on Maldini is beyond all logic’

by admin
Milan, the words of the ex Nesta: ‘The choice on Maldini is beyond all logic’

Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara leave Milan after four years side by side. A decision by the AC Milan owners, communicated to the head of the technical area the day after the end of the championship. From Ibra to Maignan, here are all the purchases made by the two at the helm of the Milan transfer market since 2019 MILAN-MALDINI, LIVE NEWS

MALDINI AND MASSARA AWAY FROM MILAN

  • Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara away from Milan. This is the news that shook the Rossoneri club: a decision by the owners, which exonerated the head of the technical area and the sporting director
  • The two managers have led the Rossoneri market for four years, since the summer of 2019, with more than 25 signings made. Here is the complete list
See also  Eurovision 2021: dates and where to see it. When are the Maneskin - Magazine

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz at the French Open

The Ferraris are back at the 24 Hours...

Tennis French Open: C. Ruud vs. A. Zverev...

Champions League final, the Curva Nord to Inter...

İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in...

Bergamo and surroundings by bike: 6 routes from...

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy