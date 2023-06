We are proud of who we are and what we do. We love country air and our work with the animals. But there are always moments and occasions when we don’t want ourselves or others to smell our work. We know only too well that this is not always done by washing your hands. However, some smells, such as liquid manure or that of an old afterbirth, are not so easy to get rid of with soap. Here is an overview of the home remedies and preventive measures your colleagues can use to help themselves: