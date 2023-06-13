Home » Samsung SDI-GM confirms establishment of joint battery plant in Indiana, USA
Samsung SDI-GM confirms establishment of joint battery plant in Indiana, USA

An electric car battery joint venture between Samsung SDI and General Motors (GM), a US automaker, will enter Indiana, USA.

Samsung SDI announced on the 13th that it has decided to build a battery joint venture with GM in New Carlisle in St. Joseph County, north-central Indiana, USA.

In April, the two companies announced that they would invest more than $3 billion (about 4 trillion won) to build a plant with an annual capacity of more than 30 gigawatt hours (GWh), with the goal of mass production in 2026. However, the specific location of the establishment was not disclosed at the time.

The site for the joint venture plant in New Carlyle is about 2.65 million square meters. This is equivalent to the area of ​​390 soccer fields. Samsung SDI expects to create about 1,700 jobs when the production facility is completed.

The joint plant produces high-performance high-nickel prismatic and cylindrical batteries. It will be installed in all GM electric vehicles to be released in the future.

It is the second time that Samsung SDI is building a joint plant with a finished car company in the US, following Stellantis. Samsung SDI established a joint venture (JV) with Stellantis last year and is building an electric vehicle battery production plant in Kokomo, Indiana. The production scale is 23 GWh per year, and it is scheduled to operate in 2025.

