How to prevent chlorine from damaging your hair and skin: tips to protect them before diving into the water

Swimming in a pool is one of the most enjoyable and relaxing physical activities, but it can also be harmful to the health of your skin and hair. Here are the anti-chlorine tricks to protect them.

The exhibition at chlorine present in the water could cause dryness, itching, irritation and discoloration. Fortunately, with a few simple tricks, you can protect your skin and hair from the effects of chlorine.

There are a few methods of body preparation to exposure to chlorine that allow you not to damage your skin and hair: follow them and you will always be perfect.

How to prepare skin and hair for chlorine

Preventive shower . A good habit is to take a complete shower before entering the pool. This is to remove any sunscreen, oils and cosmetics from your body, preventing them from interacting with the chlorine and damaging your skin. In addition, the hot water from the shower helps dilate the pores, preventing the absorption of chlorine before entering the pool.



. A good habit is to take a complete shower before entering the pool. This is to remove any sunscreen, oils and cosmetics from your body, preventing them from interacting with the chlorine and damaging your skin. In addition, the hot water from the shower helps dilate the pores, preventing the absorption of chlorine before entering the pool. Protective cream . Before entering the pool, apply a protective cream or balm to your skin and hair. This helps form a thin protective layer avoiding excessive chlorine absorption and protects the hair.

. Before entering the pool, apply a protective cream or balm to your skin and hair. This helps form a thin protective layer avoiding excessive chlorine absorption and protects the hair. Swimming cap. Swimming caps are essential to protect your hair when you go to the pool. If you haven’t already, buy one for your next pool dip. Choose a cap made with chlorine-resistant materials.

Treatment after swimming in the pool

In addition to preventive suggestions, there are also some tips to implement right after spent the day at the pool. This way you’ll be able to keep your skin hydrated and your hair strong and shiny. Here’s how.