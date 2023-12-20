Agaza and CCP Royal air seal an agreement for the revival of the club – Football in Togo

Agaza FC and CCP Royal air formalized on Tuesday December 19, 2023 a partnership concluded since the pre-season. This agreement will allow the CCP Royal air structure to provide financial, technical and moral support to Agaza and the Tokoin club in turn will play a major role in the visibility of the structure.

Agaza de Lomé is one of the Togolese clubs which have written the most beautiful pages in the history of Togolese football. For a while the club has lost its Latin and has been vegetating in the second division for years. Arriving at the head of the Black Scorpions in 2018, the office led by Amadou Wattara wants to restore the image of the Tokoin Greens. It is in this sense that the executive office signed a partnership with the CCP Royal air structure.

This Tuesday, December 19, this agreement sealed before the start of the second division was brought to the attention of journalists through a press conference. The presentation ceremony was mainly marked by the exchange of jerseys from the two entities.

The motivations for choosing Agaza for the CCP Royal air

The CCP Royal air structure justifies the choice of Agaza by a long-standing connection:“We have a relationship that has lasted for a very long time and we are just trying to make this relationship a reality by further strengthening the bond through this partnership. CCP Royal air being a sales structure for Concrete Iron, cement and air conditioners, we need more visibility and Agaza being a club which is at the heart of everyone so we reach all the Togolese a little more by trying to “provide our support to the club whether financial, technical or moral.”declared Julien Nassini, DG CCP Royal air.

The merits of this agreement for Agaza.

Through this agreement on a technical level, Agaza will benefit from balls, jerseys, shoes and the rehabilitation of the Gbossimé stadium. Togbui Agbogbovi David Komi, vice-president of Agaza, gives us more details on the contours of this partnership: “It is technical, financial and moral support that CCP will provide us. And in our turn, as the CCP sells concrete bars, cements and air conditioners, we will very quickly contact entrepreneurs who are close to Agaza to be able to invite them to make purchases.”, he explained

We hope that through this Agaza agreement, the current penultimate of Group A of D2 will experience a real awakening and that all of Africa will tremble as its slogan says.

