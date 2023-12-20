Man accused of raping 11-year-old girl in Dolphin Mall bathroom – Telemundo Miami (51)

Man Arrested for Giving Marijuana-Laced Candy to 11-Year-Old Girl and Raping Her at Miami Mall

MIAMI – A shocking incident has occurred at the Dolphin Mall in Miami, where a 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly giving a marijuana-laced candy to an 11-year-old girl and raping her inside a mall bathroom. David Rivero was arrested on Monday and now faces a charge of sexual assault of a minor by an adult, according to the arrest report.

The disturbing incident took place on December 10 at the popular shopping center located on Northwest 12th Street in Sweetwater. The report states that the minor informed her mother that she had been raped by a stranger in the shopping center.

According to the report, the girl revealed that Rivero had given her a marijuana gummy and then took her to a bathroom, where he proceeded to rape her. The girl’s account was later confirmed when she was taken to a local hospital and told the same story to a doctor.

Additionally, surveillance video from Dolphin Mall shows Rivero and the young girl entering a bathroom and leaving later, further corroborating the girl’s account.

David Rivero has been transported to jail and is currently being held without bond, as per court records.

This disturbing incident has left the Miami community in shock and raises concerns about the safety of children in public spaces. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The Dolphin Mall has yet to release a statement regarding the incident. Police are also reminding parents to be vigilant and keep a close eye on their children, especially in crowded public places.