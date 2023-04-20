Agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development topics of interest between Paraguay and FAO

Asuncion, National Radio.-The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Raúl Silvero, received the FAO representative in Paraguay, Agustín Zimmermann, when they discussed agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development.

Zimmermann made a presentation on FAO’s “Mano a Mano” initiative, which aims to accelerate agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development with a view to eradicating poverty (SDG 1) and ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition ( SDG 2).

They also discussed Paraguay’s upcoming participation in the Global Investment Forum that will take place within the framework of the “Hand in Hand” initiative during the month of October, at the FAO headquarters in Rome.

This event will mean an ideal opportunity to present investment plans for the country, reported from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currently, the government of Paraguay, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), and the FAO are engaged in the installation of technical capacities and in the elaboration of said plans that will be presented in the aforementioned Forum.

Finally, he highlighted the importance of the sectors involved in the initiative, such as small producers, and valued the generation of job opportunities in the different agricultural regions.