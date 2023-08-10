Aid and fatwa sports hug – OujdaCity

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Hassan Grody

Porridge and sports hug fatwa

There is no doubt that our educational system has not succeeded, intentionally or unintentionally, and this is another issue, in providing a wide segment of Moroccans with the minimum level of religious knowledge, or what is known to the jurists as the essential knowledge of religion, which allows them to observe God’s law in their daily life. in its various manifestations. Hence the importance of fatwas for all those who wish to correct their dealings with the requirements of Islamic law, with regard to some customs, inherited from it and developed alike, and which are intended and intended to be part of the religion, and they are not from the religion, neither from near nor from afar.

Among the things that happen to young people in particular, and who ask about the position of religion regarding it, is the issue of women practicing sports in general, and football in particular, due to the lack of distinction between the principle and the conditions and reasons required for its embodiment. In principle, a large number of scholars approve And the jurists, led by the jurist al-Maqasid Ahmad al-Raysouni, affirmed the legitimacy of women’s exercise in general, so that the problem remains confined to the grounds that must be adhered to during its embodiment on the ground, and we mention, for example, but not limited to: the presence of safe companionship while traveling outside the home, not to be preoccupied with sports at the expense of Absolute priority duties, such as raising children… In addition to the obligation to wear Islamic dress, which is the subject of this article.

And on the occasion of the participation of the Moroccan women’s team in the World Women’s Football Championship, much confusion arose regarding one of the Moroccan players keeping her “Islamic” dress. And regardless of whether he is actually Islamic, meaning that he respects the characteristics of Islamic dress, or not, there are those outside the Islamic circle who consider it a victory for the right to difference and non-discrimination, as was the case for the president of the International Football Association, Gianni Infantino, who wrote in a “tweet” via His account on the “Instagram” platform, in which he said: “Nhila Benzina became the first player to wear the hijab yesterday (Sunday) in one of the Women’s World Cup matches. Football is comprehensive, more tolerant, international and diverse.” He attached his post with the tag “No Discrimination.” On the other hand, there are those who frolic and rage, similar to secular France, as the French Council of State supported the presence of the veil in women’s football matches.

I suffice with these two examples, without delving into the opinions of the public, because they generally stem from emotion rather than from the principle that obliges its owner to abide by it, before others claim it. to the trainer, as shown by various social networking sites, which annoyed some because it contradicts Islamic etiquette in how to exchange greetings, or express joy, between men and women who are strangers to each other, at a time when the warriors of Islam found fertile material to describe Muslims With all the descriptions and epithets of backwardness and psychological disorders, led by Ahmed Assid, who devoted a video to this event, through which he appointed himself a new type of mufti, as he acknowledged the sweetness of the hug between the player and her coach. And since the lesson is in the generality of the wording and not in the specificity of the reason, the fatwa applies to hugs between females and males in general, whatever the kinship relationship between them, and this fatwa was a prelude to emptying all its slanderous repressions towards Islam and Muslims. I will suffice with some of what he said in this regard, and those who feel within themselves the ability to bear all his direct and indirect insults should refer to his YouTube channel: *

The coach’s hug to the female player is a spontaneous thing that occurs in all countries of the world, not for him no background He changed the coach’s pride in his players upon their victory. This embrace was read satisfactorily, which indicates the existence of a psychological disorder among these people. We must clearly tell the Moroccans that the existence of such a discussion indicates the presence of a confused, disturbed psyche, and not a normal personality, and this problem is only raised People have a psychological problem with women in general, and a psychological problem with positive emotions because they were not brought up with them. These people have a problem with the woman’s body, they don’t care about football and don’t follow it, they follow the players’ bodies. Love arouses a kind of disgust in them because it is one of the positive feelings, all positive feelings And humanity repels them, because they love frowning, cruelty, tyranny, and all kinds of domination, and they are suspicious of all Noble and beautiful human valuesand they are afraid of it, because their upbringing perverted upbringing, And then they compensate for that with these words that expose them to ridicule in addition to pity. This deprivation that they feel leads to revenge on women in particular, whether they are elegant, beautiful, creative or athletic women. They cannot bear this scene, which prompts them to take revenge.

In his response to a question about whether he has conditions in interviewing or discussing a specific person, Dr. Talal Lahlou, an expert in the field of Islamic financial markets, replied that he requires the interlocutor to disclose his authority, otherwise he rejects the dialogue from its origin, and accordingly I ask Asid to disclose With the usual boldness in it, from the reference from which it proceeds in launching its rulings, knowing that everything that comes out of it in its various interventions despite all the fallacies it contains, does not deviate from being based on what is called the universal reference, and it may be any other reference, except for the Islamic reference, which He is trying to include himself among its adherents, by using the group noun in the word “Hanna.” However, I will apologize to Dr. Lahlou and say to Professor Aseed the following:

How did you know that the coach’s embrace of the player was spontaneous and innocent? And you know more than anyone else, as long as you are talking about psychology, that male attraction towards females in general, and men towards women in particular, is an instinctive issue, which cannot be resisted except by respecting the limits set specifically by Islam, without which you have to refer to the statistics of trained harassment cases. , and sectarian doctors, in countries where you see that they consider a woman an independent personality, and do not look at her body as is the case with us who are “complicated and backward.” Here are some examples out of the dozens, or even hundreds, that Hajj Google reports:

On 1/12/2016, an article was reported on the Al-Jazeera website under the title “Coaches sexually harass children in Britain,” in which the National Council of Police Chiefs in Britain announces that 350 people have submitted reports accusing them of being sexually harassed by coaches for junior football teams in the country on 10/6. / 2021 An article was mentioned on the BBC Arabic page under the title “Women’s Football: The Australian Federation is investigating allegations of harassment of female players,” where former player Lisa De Vana, 36, told a newspaper that she was harassed by her colleagues when she was a teenager. And here is this news, as it was reported on the Al-Jazeera website on 10/1/2021, literally: On January 24, 2018, an American court sentenced Larry Nassar, the American doctor who was working with the American gymnastics team, to prison for a period ranging between 40 and 175 years due to his harassment. He was sexually assaulted by many female players and convicted of sexually assaulting female athletes and female patients for decades. The verdict came after hearing the testimonies of 160 of his victims.

And to refute Assid’s allegations, which characterize Muslims with the characteristic of looking at a woman’s body to the exclusion of other “civilized peoples,” I cite the words of Will Marie Chen, head of research at Transparency International, to DW: “Where she said: What I found shocking is that the sports sector provides all the conditions Necessary for the continuation of this case of sexual extortion, where the differences in power are enormous, there are many children in fragile situations, and the relations of the coach and the athlete are very close, emotional and physical due to the nature of the sport ». She also says, “The relationship can make or break your career.”

If this is the case with regard to sports, in which the girl’s charms are mostly revealed in front of her coach, masseur, or…, then how do we explain cases of harassment at work, in which the relationship is supposed to be a purely business relationship? Except the overcoming of the instinct that Assid wants to banish from the human being, in the absence of the conditions imposed by religion, and for us in the harassment of former US President Bill Clinton with one of his assistants the worst example, and the examples are countless.

I know very well that everything I said is not hidden from Asid and his group, and I claim that there are two main possibilities for not acknowledging what was said: The first possibility, which is absolutely certain, is that they are puppets in the hands of Western secularism, which recruited them to fight all the noble values ​​derived from religion in the first place, which It has no meaning left in the culture that they are promoting, and they are working hard to impose it on the peoples of the world. In this regard, I ask Assid about the dictionary from which he derived the concepts of nobility and beauty in his call for homosexuality, adultery, homosexuality, and the legalization of abortion… The second possibility is that they suffer from mental illnesses that may be organic, and I base this on the advice given by a sheikh to one of the seculars, to whom he declared That he does not feel anything, when he shakes hands with a woman or comes into contact with her, as he was asked to present himself to a psychiatrist, and I add that he present himself to a doctor for organic diseases, because this contradicts the principle of the sexual instinct that God placed in man, and which is one of the most important Its purpose is to preserve offspring.

Finally, and out of pity for him, I ask Professor Assid, who is in the autumn of his life, to fear God in himself before others, and that pride not seize him in sin, and that he repent to God with sincere repentance, before the One who only comes suddenly comes to him, in the hope that he will forgive his sins The effects of which pervaded a large number of deceitful young men, pursuant to what the Almighty says in Surat Al-Zumar: Indeed, He is the Forgiving, the Merciful (53) Turn to your Lord and submit to Him before the punishment comes to you. Then you will not be helped (54)

* In some cases, she was forced not to transliterate his words due to the need to move from Darija to Classical Arabic.

