Air-e in dialogues with the community of the Juan 23 neighborhood for the installation of a new transformer

The Air-e company is in talks with the community of the Juan 23 neighborhood in Santa Marta for the installation of a new transformer in the sector.

Last Thursday night there was a breakdown in a transformer in the sector, whose causes are yet to be established. Despite the transfer of a new piece of equipment to the sector, its installation has not been possible due to the opposition of some people to the installation of the transformer in the same place where the previous one broke down.

Diego Rincones, manager of Air-e in Magdalena, affirmed that They had everything ready to place the new transformer, but given the refusal of the community to advance the work, they are waiting for an agreement to restore the service. Rincones also invited the community to make timely payment for the energy service, taking into account the high level of delinquency in John 23, which exceeds 1,374 million pesos.

The Air-e company continues to work to find a solution that allows the restoration of the energy service in the Juan 23 neighborhood and hopes to reach an agreement with the community for the installation of the new transformer.

