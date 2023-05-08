An A37 military plane caught fire after making an emergency landing at El Salvador’s San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez International Airport (AIES), without landing gear.

The aircraft, model Cessna A-37 Dragonfly, had participated in flying flights over San Salvador for the celebration of Soldier’s Day and had to land at the Ilopango military base, however after detecting technical problems in its landing gear, the pilot it flew over a closed circuit until it ran out of fuel in its tanks to be able to land in an emergency at the aforementioned air terminal.

The Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA) confirmed the fact and reported that “no injured people are reported.”

In addition, CEPA reported that “at the moment flights are being diverted to alternate airports” while the air terminal restores operations.

“Our team of Aeronautical Firefighters is cleaning the runway at the El Salvador International Airport, after a military plane suffered damage,” the state institution said through its Twitter account.