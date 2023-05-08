Home » Air Force plane catches fire after landing without landing gear in Comalapa -Video-
News

Air Force plane catches fire after landing without landing gear in Comalapa -Video-

by admin
Air Force plane catches fire after landing without landing gear in Comalapa -Video-

An A37 military plane caught fire after making an emergency landing at El Salvador’s San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez International Airport (AIES), without landing gear.

The aircraft, model Cessna A-37 Dragonfly, had participated in flying flights over San Salvador for the celebration of Soldier’s Day and had to land at the Ilopango military base, however after detecting technical problems in its landing gear, the pilot it flew over a closed circuit until it ran out of fuel in its tanks to be able to land in an emergency at the aforementioned air terminal.

The Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA) confirmed the fact and reported that “no injured people are reported.”

In addition, CEPA reported that “at the moment flights are being diverted to alternate airports” while the air terminal restores operations.

“Our team of Aeronautical Firefighters is cleaning the runway at the El Salvador International Airport, after a military plane suffered damage,” the state institution said through its Twitter account.

Previous articleSurf World Cup inaugurated in Sunzal

See also  Cluster development·Industry-education integration·School-local symbiosis——Jiaxing University adheres to application-oriented education to serve national strategies and regional development

You may also like

Basetti Sani Vettori new provider of Mercy of...

He killed his ex-partner and was sentenced to...

Not even half of Slovakia knows the future...

Tamayo is serious about the governorship of Valle

SkyWeek, from Sunday 7 May to Saturday 13...

The city’s business environment work promotion meeting in...

Ancient and rare statuette depicting Osiris discovered in...

Expectation by date of meeting of Petro with...

Xi urges modernization of Chinese industry using artificial...

Taken the man wanted for the violence against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy