The unions confirmed for Saturday 1 October the 24-hour strikes by pilots and flight attendants of the Ryanair, Volotea and Easyjet companies and the 4-hour strike, from 13 to 17, by Vueling personnel, protest proclaimed by Filt-Cgil and Uiltrasporti . The Guarantee Commission, however, intervened indicating that the strikes “exclude all connections to and from Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport”.

The claims of the trade unions

“The Italian workers Ryanair, Malta Air and CrewLink – explain Filt-Cgil and Uiltrasporti – continue to claim contracts that guarantee decent working conditions and salaries at least in line with the minimum wages provided for by the national air transport contract of our country”. This time the mobilization will also involve pilots and flight attendants of Vueling (the company, according to the acronyms, has recently launched a procedure that provides for 17 redundancies among the approximately 120 flight attendants hired at Rome Fiumicino). “We need a constructive and transparent comparison with the trade unions that truly represent the company’s workers to avoid dismissals and urgently address issues such as compliance with the legislation protecting maternity and paternity, for example, exemption from night work for mothers with children little ones”.

Refund request

To request a refund, it is necessary to keep the flight ticket or flight booking confirmation, the boarding pass and the receipts of any extra expenses incurred.

What you are entitled to

In a handbook made by Assopasseggeri, the association for the legal protection of travelers, he reminds you that you have the right to obtain a refund for flight cancellation if the airline does not make the scheduled route and does not promptly notify the cancellation of the flight. Timely notification of flight cancellation means at least two weeks’ notice. If the flight has been canceled, you are entitled to be compensated by the airline with an amount ranging from a minimum of € 250 to a maximum of € 600 per passenger, depending on the length of the canceled flight, specifically: € 250 per passenger. passenger for flights up to 1,500 kilometers; € 400 for intra-community flights over 1,500 kilometers and for all routes up to 3,500 kilometers; € 600 for flights over 3,500 kilometers.

Rerouting flight

In the event of flight cancellation, the airline also has the duty to make every effort to offer the passenger a rerouting flight to take him to his destination. If the airline does not offer or fails to offer an alternative flight to reach your destination, you are entitled to be refunded in full of the cost of the ticket purchased.