There are 34,479, a decrease compared to yesterday, the new infections from Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours (yesterday there were 37,522), according to data from the Ministry of Health. The victims are 38, up from 30 yesterday. The positivity rate is 18.8% (yesterday it was 18.9%). The molecular and antigenic swabs are 183,059, compared to 198,119 yesterday.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 22.467.278. There are 136 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between entries and exits (yesterday they were 141), or 5 less than yesterday, while the daily admissions are 16. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are instead 4,101 (yesterday they were 3,849), or 252 more. The currently positives are 441,944. 21,848,242 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 177,092.

THE MONITORING OF THE ISS

Leap in the incidence of Covid cases in Italy which reaches altitude in a week 325 for every 100 thousand inhabitants from 215 recorded in last week’s monitoring. Uphill also there‘index of transmissibility passing by 0,91 a 1. This is what the weekly monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanita‘. The employment rate in intensive care is stable at 1.4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 29 September) compared to 1.4% on 22 September last, while that in medical areas at national level rises to 6.0 % (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 29 September) against 5.3% (daily survey on 22 September).

This week the incidence exceeds the threshold of 600 per 100 thousand inhabitants – almost double the national average of 325 – in the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano: it is in fact equal to 637.6 in Bolzano and 633 in Trento. The third Region with the highest incidence is Veneto with 557. For the employment of hospital wards, the alert threshold of 10% is exceeded in 5 Regions: PA Bolzano (20.2%), Umbria (17.8%) , Valle d’Aosta (16.4%), Calabria (12.9%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10.6%), according to what emerges from the table on decision-making indicators attached to the ISS-ministry monitoring, which ANSA has viewed.

Since last July the transmissibility index Rt did not reach the epidemic threshold of the unit. In the period 6 – 19 July 2022, the Rt reached an average value calculated on symptomatic cases equal to 1.03 (range 1.02-1.04), a decrease compared to the previous week. The following week, the value of Rt fell again to stand at 0.90.

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable compared to the previous week (11%), while the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is slightly increasing (54% versus 53%). The percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities slightly decreased (35% against 36%).