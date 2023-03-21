[수원=뉴시스] Ajou University Hospital *Resale and DB prohibited

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Park Jong-dae = Ajou University Hospital Gyeonggi Area Cancer Survivor Integration Support Center announced on the 21st that it had won the Excellence Award at the 2022 National Cancer Control Project Best Practice Contest hosted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

This is the second National Cancer Control Project Best Practice Award.

Ajou University Hospital was highly evaluated in the field of home cancer patient care business ▲in-depth counseling and program operation for cancer survivors by experts at the center ▲customized integrated support service support for home-based cancer patients in the local community ▲operation of professional manpower training by field to expand integrated support service. received.

Jeon Eun-ae, a nurse at Ajou University Hospital, received a commendation from the Minister of Health and Welfare in recognition of her contribution to the establishment of the national cancer survivor integration support project and the spread of it in the local community.

Ahn Mi-seon, head of the Gyeonggi Regional Cancer Survivors Integrated Support Center at Ajou University Hospital, said, “We will continue to work hard to strengthen cooperation and develop patient-centered programs to expand integrated support services for cancer patients and their families in the province.”

