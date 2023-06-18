Home » Al-Jaish strengthens its lead with a difficult victory over “Al-Mass”, and Al-Wydad continues to chase
News

Al-Jaish strengthens its lead with a difficult victory over “Al-Mass”, and Al-Wydad continues to chase

by admin
Al-Jaish strengthens its lead with a difficult victory over “Al-Mass”, and Al-Wydad continues to chase
Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor

The FAR team achieved a difficult victory over its host, Morocco Fez, with a goal to nothing, in the match that brought them together, today, Saturday, on the grounds of the Fez Sports Complex, in the drawing of the 28th round of the national professional football championship “INWI”.

The only goal of the meeting was scored by Reda Selim (D64 z).

The match saw the player Reda Selim miss another penalty kick.

With this result, the military team continued to top the championship standings with 63 points, 3 points behind Wydad Athletic, while Maghreb Fez’s balance was frozen at 34 points in ninth place.

As for the Wydad Athletic Club, which is directly chasing the Royal Army, it defeated its guest, Olympic Safi, by three goals to one.

The goals of Wydad Athletic were Moncef Al-Amri (D14, a goal against his own goal), Jalal Daoudi (18D) and Yahya Gebran (89ZD), while the Olympic goal was scored by Mohamed Al-Mourabit (4D).

After this result, Wydad Athletic Club raised its score to 60 points in second place, while Olympique de Safi came in fourth place with 41 points.

In the relegation struggle, Ittihad Tangier defeated its guest, Defense Hassani El Jadidi, with a goal for nothing, in the match that brought them together on the grounds of the Grand Stadium of Tangiers, and Olympique Khouribga outperformed Moghreb Tetouan with three clean goals, in the match that brought them together, on the floor of the Phosphate Stadium.

After this victory, Ittihad Tangiers ranked 14th with 26 points, while Al-Hassani Al-Jedidi Defense fell to last place with 24 points.

As for Olympique Khouribga, after this victory, it reached 25 points in 15th place, while Moghreb Tetouan remained in 13th place with 29 points.

See also  Nacional defeated Patronato 2 by 1 for Copa Libertadores

*Rank:

1- The Royal Army… 63 points

2- Wydad Athletic… 60

3- Al-Fath Al-Mathematica… 53

4- Olympic Safi… 41

5- Raja Athletic… 40

6- Berkane Renaissance… 40

7- Al-Salmi Sports Youth… 36

8- Hosnia Agadir… 35

9- Morocco Fez… 34

10 – Ittihad Tawarka… 33

11- The youth of Muhammadiyah… 31

12- MC Oujda… 29

13- Tetouan Morocco… 29

14- Ittihad Tangiers… 26

15- Olympic Khouribga… 25

16- The New Hassan Defense… 24

You may also like

A new Arabic book that touches on the...

Vegetables and fruits through the roof in Santa...

“Mediscan” builds another sterilization plant in Kremsmünster

Highlights – Beijing has dominated the Straits Forum...

Minor was apprehended with several bags of marijuana

Climate activists prevent a cruise ship from sailing...

THE MODEL FOREST ASSOCIATION OF IFRANE IS ORGANIZING...

Organized crime advances and triggers insecurity in Latin...

Large contingent of the fire brigade is looking...

The temperature broke through 40°C, and the heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy