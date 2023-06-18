Minor was apprehended with several bags of marijuana

With 7,500 doses of marijuana, a minor under 15 years of age was surprised on the Neiva – Rivera road.

Members of the FÉNIX Group of the Neiva Metropolitan Police carried out an operation at kilometer 04 of the road that connects Neiva with the municipality of Rivera, where they managed to apprehend a 15-year-old adolescent. During a preventive search, two suitcases were found in his possession that contained a total of 7,500 grams of marijuana.

The minor was made available to the competent authorities for the crime of Possession, Traffic and Manufacture of Narcotic Drugs. A juvenile judge will be in charge of defining his judicial situation.

This important result allows the removal of up to 7,500 doses of marijuana from the streets, with an approximate value of 15 million pesos.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, called on the community to continue collaborating and providing information that contributes to the capture and prosecution of those responsible for these crimes that cause so much damage to citizens.

Stolen motorcycle recovered

In another incident, the uniformed men from quadrant 24 arrived in the wooded area of ​​the road that leads from Neiva to the village of Vegalarga to recover a red AKT motorcycle, which had been stolen by hauling, when it was left by its owner in a sector of the Las Palmas neighborhood.

The motorcycle was recovered thanks to information from the public, after a call to the 123 emergency line of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, where it is stated that the criminals intended to hide a motorcycle in a wooded area of ​​this sector.