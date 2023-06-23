Home » Alarm bells, foreign exchange reserves further reduced
Alarm bells, foreign exchange reserves further reduced

Karachi: Foreign exchange reserves have decreased in the country. The State Bank of Pakistan says that domestic foreign exchange reserves have decreased by 512 million dollars. According to the central bank, the domestic foreign exchange reserves were 8 billion 86 million dollars by the week ended on June 16. The reserves of the State Bank decreased by 480 million dollars. 3 billion 53 million dollars.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks decreased by 32.6 million dollars to 5 billion 32 million dollars. According to the State Bank, the installment of 300 million dollars of commercial loan was received this week. The installment received this week will be part of the foreign exchange reserves of June 23.

