An illegal building seized by the forestry in Tortolì – Sardinia

The structure was built in Foxilioni

(ANSA) – TORTOLÌ, JUNE 22 – A building structure without any authorization built in Foxilloni, on the coast of Tortolì, was seized by agents of the forest station. The area in which the construction stands, in fact, is subject to restrictions as an area of ​​considerable landscape interest by virtue of a ministerial decree of 1966.



According to what was ascertained by the foresters, it consists of a base measuring 5.30 x 7.20 meters and eight concrete pillars, with a wooden shed and partial masonry infill, close to a mobile home. The area is about 1,000 m2.



The building was placed under the custody of the same owner and the crime report was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor of Lanusei (ANSA).



