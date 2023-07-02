Home » Alcalde of Mexico marries caimán in ancestral ritual
News

Alcalde of Mexico marries caimán in ancestral ritual

by admin
Alcalde of Mexico marries caimán in ancestral ritual

In this Mexican town, the union between a man and a female alligator has been celebrated for more than 230 years, in search of prosperity.

Between applause, dancing and a kiss full of good wishes, the mayor of a town in southern Mexico married a female alligator. He fulfilled a traditional rite that seeks prosperity and abundance for his people.

This is Víctor Hugo Sosa, the mayor of San Pedro Huamelula, an indigenous Chontal community on the Tehuantepec isthmus (Oaxaca state). He expressed affection for his reptilian bride, named Alicia Adriana, who assumed the role of the princess girl in this ancient celebration.

“I accept the responsibility, because we love each other, that is the important thing. There can’t be a marriage if they don’t love each other. We love each other and I agree to marry the princess girl,” Sosa said during the ceremony.

The union between a man and a female alligator has been celebrated in this town for more than 230 years to commemorate the day on which two ethnic groups from the region, the Huaves and the Chontales, were integrated thanks to a wedding.

Tradition tells that the friction between the two towns ended with the marriage of the Chontal king, today represented by the mayor, and the Huave princess girl, a community settled in the town of San Mateo del Mar, embodied in the female alligator.

The wedding allows them to “connect with what is the emblem of mother earth. All asking the powerful, the rain, the germination of the seed, all those things that are peace, the harmony of the Chontal man”, explains Jaime Zárate, chronicler of San Pedro Huamelula.

You may also like

Union politician Pilsinger: Lauterbach stirs up “fear and...

Nueva Ideas will guarantee order and compliance with...

New Migration Measures Implemented by Cuban Authorities to...

Outrageous! Man killed an anteater in Valle del...

Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results and...

El Salvador receives an Olympic and world triple...

Juancho de la Espriella recalled the iconic melody...

Fun and entertainment at the Wels town festival

Delary Stoffers is the new Miss Ecuador 2023

Due to criminal records, endorsement is withdrawn from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy