Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira made its new goalkeeper official for this 2023, it is Aldair Quintana from Tolima, who since the end of last year was concluding his arrival at the Colombian champion but details of the current owner of his pass, Atlético Nacional and the Matecañas, were always missing to finally concretize your arrival at the Pearl of Otún. The athlete has already done some training with the club and traveled with the squad to the city of Bogotá, where they continue the preseason.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper arrives on loan from Nacional for one year. Initially, the business that the Antioqueños agreed to was without a purchase option, but after the bid by the sports director of Matecaña, Héctor Fabio Ospina, an agreement was reached that now the Risaraldenses will have the purchase option.

coming of the National

The man born in Ibagué played six games in the Colombian League last year with Atlético Nacional, accumulating 496 minutes, with a balance of two wins, two draws and two losses. His most regular season with the paisas was 2021, where he appeared in 39 commitments, being a substitute in only two of them and completing 3,466 minutes.

With experience in international tournaments

Aldair accumulates 15 appearances in international tournaments. In 2020 he played two matches in the Copa Sudamericana with Nacional. Already in 2021, just like what happened to him in the Colombian League, he had more presence with the participation of his team in the Copa Libertadores by playing 10 games. To this are added three commitments in the Florida Cup competition (two in 2020 and one in 2021).

Restrepo gives you its confidence

One of the factors that had the most negative influence in the last year for Aldair Quintana in Nacional was the lack of support, in addition to the rejection by the fans who no longer wanted him in the team due to mistakes made and some leaked statements. The goalkeeper needed a change of air and arrived at the current Colombian champion, where he will be led by Alejandro Restrepo, the coach who has given him the most confidence and believes in him, which will surely enhance his best level at the Matecaña.

Your profile

Aldair Alejandro Quintana Rojas

Age: 28 years

Height: 1.94

Left foot

Career: Atlético de Cali, Orsomarso, Atlético Huila and Atlético Nacional.

Titles won: Copa Colombia with Atlético Nacional in 2021 and Torneo Apertura in 2022.

Matecañas add 13 new faces

Larry Angle. Steering wheel

Edison Restrepo. Defending

Santiago Ruiz. Defending

Eber Moreno. Defending

Kevin Aladesanmi. Forward

Geisson Perea. Defending

Diego Hernandez. Defending

Thomas Gutierrez. Defending

Johan Bocanegra. Extreme

Kevin Palacios. Extreme

Yesús Cabrera. creative flyer

Arley Rodriguez. Forward

Aldair Quintana. Archer

It is expected that in the next few days striker Angelo Rodríguez will be made official as a new Deportivo Pereira player, for which he would share the red and yellow team with his brother Arley.