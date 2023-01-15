​News!Zhou Zuyi was elected as Director of the Standing Committee of Fujian Provincial People’s Congress Zhao Long was elected as Governor of Fujian Provincial People’s Government



On the 15th, the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress elected Zhou Zuyi as the director of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People’s Congress, Zhou Lianqing, Zhuang Jiahan, Li Dejin, Tan Yunkun, Yuan Yi, and Jiang Erxiong as the deputy directors of the Fujian Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, Huang Xinluan as the Fujian Provincial People’s Congress Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress; Zhao Long is the Governor of the Fujian Provincial People’s Government; Guo Ningning, Zheng Jianmin, Lin Wenbin, Li Jiancheng, Chang Bin, Lin Ruiliang, and Wang Jinfu are the Deputy Governors of the Fujian Provincial People’s Government; Chi Yaoyun is the director of the Fujian Provincial Supervisory Committee; Jinyinqiang is the president of the Fujian Provincial Higher People’s Court, and Hou Jianjun is the chief prosecutor of the Fujian Provincial People’s Procuratorate. According to the provisions of the Local Organization Law, the Procurator-General of the People’s Procuratorate of Fujian Province elected at this meeting must be reported to the Procurator-General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for approval.

Zheng Zhao/Written by Zhang Yongding/Photo



