Eleventh win in a row for San Francisco which dominates Seattle 41-23, Purdy shines. With the third largest comeback in playoff history Jacksonville folded Los Angeles 31-30

In the wild card super weekend, San Francisco shows its muscles, Jacksonville its heart. The 49ers dominate Seattle in the second half, the Jaguars fold the Chargers in the last second by recovering from 0-27. The 2023 playoffs start like this. Three more wild card games are scheduled for today: from 7 pm Buffalo-Miami, then Minnesota-New York Giants and Cincinnati-Baltimore.

San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks 41-23 — Most relevant Mr. Irrelevant ever. Brock Purdy, 23-year-old freshman, chosen with the 262 call, the last one, in the 2022 Draft, continues to amaze. Who is called at the end of the seventh round usually does not have a long NFL career, some are not even able to “make the team”. Instead he is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, on his 11th straight victory, undefeated as a starter, although promoted only due to the injuries of Lance and Garoppolo. In his playoff debut he sometimes seems over-excited, but never scared. He ends up with sensational figures: 332 throws for 3 touchdowns, for Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, plus one scored with a sneak. The 49ers are perhaps the favorites to go to the Super Bowl, complete in every department. Purdy is surrounded by offensive point guards: McCaffrey looks like the one coming out of Stanford University, rejuvenated, runs for 119 yards, Samuel is a “monster” as a receiver, Kittle as a tight end. The offensive line is solid. And the defense… Nick Bosa is a nightmare for every quarterback, this time a couple of forced turnovers arrive: the fumble recovered by Bosa and the interception by Lenoir. Seattle, already defeated twice in the regular season in the direct challenge, “holds” once, closed ahead 17-16 at halftime, then collapses with a crash. The Seahawks season remains remarkable, Coach Carroll led them to the playoffs against the odds and DK Metcalf raged once more. Young, perspective team. Certainly the intention to renew Geno Smith, who ended up in the Pro Bowl thanks to fabulous targets, but remains a mid-level quarterback at best, does not seem enlightened, but doubt Carroll at your peril… See also Vaccine AstraZeneca, the EU has not renewed the contract: Breton's announcement

The match — We feared a hurricane in Santa Clara, we play with the sun… Facing two playoff rookie quarterbacks: Purdy, now 6-0 on record, becomes the first freshman quarterback of the 49ers starting in the post season. McCaffrey rushes 66 yards, then catches a pass from Purdy to make it 10-0 49ers. But the guests reply in the end zone with the run of Kenneth Walker and the catch from 50 yards by Metcalf, unstoppable. 17-16 guests halfway through the match. A Smith fumble pressed by the pass rush is the watershed of the game. Closed by a pass from Purdy to Samuel from 74 yards. It ends so little. The 49ers are scary.

Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 — Incredible. To rub your eyes, not to understand what you saw. The Jaguars won in the last second on a 36-yard kick from kicker Riley Patterson after trailing 27-0. Yes, 27-0. This is the third largest comeback in playoff history. The difference is the coach. Doug Peterson, winner of the Super Bowl at the helm of Philadelphia, proves to be an added value: in the final a couple of calls, the 2-point conversion and a fourth down that becomes a gigantic gain by Etienne, prove to be decisive. Brandon Staley reiterates he’s an intruder as NFL head coach. His experience probably ends here. Now and forever. It was the brake on the Chargers’ ambitions from the first second of his two-year experience in California. Trevor Lawrence wins first career playoff game after throwing 4 interceptions in the first half, then throwing 4 touchdowns. The microcosm in a game of the Jaguars season, who had started it 3-7 and then turned around and conquered the playoffs. Justin Herbert, another young quarterback with a great future, must postpone his first playoff success. His defense collapses, he is not given the oval to try to win the challenge. See also SOCIAL - Ibrahimovic: “1 year with me and you understood how to win. You are welcome."

The match — Start of the shock race: 27-0 Chargers, with two tries on a run by Austin Ekeler and a pass by Justin Herbert for Gerald Everett. With 24” to play in the first half, the Jaguars find their first points: Lawrence, after 4 (!) interceptions, three by Asante Samuel, combines with Evan Engram. 27-7 at halftime, therefore. In the second half everything changes. Lawrence scores 3 touchdowns: throws in the end zone for Marvin Jones and Zay Jones in the third quarter and for Christian Kirk in the last. Coach Peterson, after a clamorous arbitration topic (false start not whistled which turns into 6 points) that unleashes the wrath of Joey Bosa, sanctioned with penalties, decides for the more comfortable 2-point conversion and Lawrence brings his team back 28-30 , with 5’25” to play. The Chargers panic, Staley manages the time outs in an embarrassing way, then on fourth down with one yard to take on the 40 opponents, another “magata” from Peterson arrives: Etienne’s outside run from 25 yards. To propitiate Patterson’s kick at the end. The comeback is served.

January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 08:29)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

