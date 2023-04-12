The Colombian singer and composer Alejandro Santamaría will be performing in concert in Bogotá next Thursday, April 27. The talented Bogotano has emerged as one of the revelations of Latin pop music in recent years, achieving further recognition by standing out as a musical advisor on one of the most important reality shows in the country.

Hits like “Detrás de ti”, “Solita”, “Qué tal”, “Despierto”, “Uno + Uno” and “Se fue”, will be just some of the songs that Alejandro Santamaría will perform at his concert next Thursday, September 27. April at 4.40 Music Hall in Bogotá, one of the most important live music venues in the country’s capital, where renowned national and international musical figures have performed.

On this occasion, Santamaría will offer a show where he promises to make all his followers vibrate with his talent and passion, in addition to sharing his new musical proposal and including some surprises in his presentation, such as new releases and special guests.

Comments