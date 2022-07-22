Home News Alessia Pifferi and the week in which Diana died of starvation: “She said the baby was away”
Strolling through the city center. Together, with the partner she had been getting closer to for a month and a half, at the village festival. The question of many arose spontaneously: “We asked her where she was the child, she told everyone that she was at the sea with her sister”. In Leffe, in Val Gandino in the Bergamo area, many remember Alessia Pifferi on the streets of the town of the Val Seriana mountain community full of events and markets, from Thursday to last Sunday, while her daughter Diana, 18 months old, was in house, alone, abandoned.

See also  The girls harassed on the train from Gardaland: "They touched us everywhere, there were thirty of them and laughed. Some of us fainted"

