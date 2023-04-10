miscellanyÁlex Baena accuses Federico Valverde of lying after receiving punches. In a statement, the Villarreal professional complained that his family now had to live with damage that was “irreparable and unjustifiable” after the argument.

Enlarge REAL TOTAL-Collage: AFP/Getty Images“>

“No evidence for the facts alleged against me”

VILLA REAL. After the received blows from Federico Valverde on Saturday in the parking garage of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Alex Baena spoke in more detail about the incident on Monday evening. In his statement, the Villarreal professional himself confirmed again that he had reported Real Madrid’s midfielder to the police for bodily harm. On top of that, he complained that he was now suffering, like his family, from what had happened.

“Last Saturday, after the game against Real Madrid, I was physically attacked by a colleague. After the incident, statements came to light from those close to him, saying that I wished for the pain of a family member. Since then, not surprisingly, no evidence of the facts I have been accused of has been published.”said the 21-year-old Spaniard.

Criticism of Fede Valverde: “Damage is irreparable”

Baena further wrote: “A shame has been used to justify the aggression and there are lies that hurt more than the beatings. The damage done to my family is irreparable and unjustifiable: threats, insults, and even private messages to my family with death wishes. I reported the case to the police yesterday. Let the judiciary do its job. My only goal now is to focus on my job and help my club achieve its goals.”

more on the subject See also Before a judge, a woman from Barranquilla deported from El Salvador for the crime of prosecutor Pecci The Uruguayan doesn’t want to say anything publicly: “No, I’m sorry.” read more Derogatory comments from Villarreal pro? Riot for Real Star. Continue reading

Baena is said to have mocked a threatening miscarriage of Valverde girlfriend Mina Bonino in the Cup Round of 16 clash in January (“Cry that your son is not born”) – which he publicly denies. This angered the Uruguayan so much that he was carried away to violent action (“Now tell me what you told me on the square about my son”).

It’s one word against the other. Now the public prosecutor’s office has to take care of the case. Valverde himself has not commented publicly so far, but Real could do so on Tuesday at the press conference before the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea (Wednesday, 9 p.m., in REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN) give a first statement in the person of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50