by admin
La Tri beats Paraguay in the South American sub 17

Juan Sebastián Rodríguez (c) celebrates the first score of Ecuador vs Paraguay in the South American Sub 17. Photo EFE


With three goals scored by Sebastián Rodríguez, Michael Bermúdez and Keny Arroyo, the Ecuadorian Under 17 team won the match against Paraguay 3-1 for the first date of the South American final hexagonal that takes place in Ecuador.

The match was played at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium and was characterized by the comeback of the national team, which suffered a first score in the 18th minute by Rodrigo Villalba, but was able to recover, tying at the 43rd minute, closing the first half 1-1.

In the second half the reality was different, La Tri showed its good game and in minute 85 a great goal from Bermúdez broke the fence of the Paraguayan goalkeeper, Dylan Bobadilla.

At minute 90, a penalty taken by Keny Arroyo sealed the victory for Ecuador, which will play its next game on April 14 against Chile.

