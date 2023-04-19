Alfonso Araujo Cotes, former governor of Cesar, died

At dawn this Wednesday, the former governor of the department of Cesar Alfonso Araujo Cotes died at the age of 99.

Always militant in the Liberal party, Cotes was governor of Cesar twice, congressman of Colombia and diplomat.

Different political leaders of the department have sent their messages of condolences. “The government of Cesar regrets the death of former Governor Alfonso Araujo Cotes and expresses its condolences to the family of this leader, who helped build a political horizon for the benefit of the people of Cesar“Wrote the Governor.

The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, also sent a message of condolence. “Regretting the death of the great natural leader of the department of Cesar, Alfonso Araújo Cotes, who gave great contributions to this region, as well as to Valledupar. To family and friends our hug of strength at this times”, published the mayor.

“Sad departure of a leader in Cesar, our beloved Alfonso Araújo Cotes, peaceful pride, creator of the Assembly of Cesar and ex-governor of the department. Always thinking about communities and growing. Thank you for all the good politician, solidarity with all his family, “published deputy Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez.