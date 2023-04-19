The Jabra Elite 4 promise: great sound for less than 100 euros

Jabra has launched the Elite 4 wireless earphones a few days ago, one of the manufacturer’s most affordable models. The goal is to offer the best of Jabra, a point of reference in the audio sector, at a price of less than 100 euros, far from the prohibitive prices generally charged for good true wireless headphones.

Finding good ones at a reasonable price often turns into a real challenge. It can be summed up in a difficult choice: to favor the wallet or to please the ears.

Jabra, a historical player in the field of sound, wants to reconcile the two with its Elite 4 model launched at the end of March 2023. These small headphones offer a more than attractive technical data sheet: multipoint Bluetooth, active and passive noise reduction and sound reproduction excellent for its price. What better way to enter spring with music in your ears? All for less than 100 euros.

Autonomy and compactness

Jabra needs no introduction. The Danish manufacturer has established itself as a key player in the field of headphones and earphones for several decades. The products, which are regularly very popular, no longer have to prove their worth.

With the Elite 4, Jabra takes center stage once again with a more than interesting pair of true wireless earphones. Not content with offering excellent sound quality, they can also boast of being offered at a very affordable price under 100 euros.

And for this price, everything is there, starting with the design. Compact, they incorporate the aesthetic signature of the Elite range. The very light case (33.4 g) does not take up space, the headphones are light (4.6 g each) and integrate perfectly into the ear thanks to their slightly triangular shape. Best of all, they’re IP55 certified – splash and dust resistant. This is enough to take full advantage of them in all your daily uses. In addition, the Elite 4s are TCO certified, a label which guarantees, among other things, a long life for the products that benefit from them.

Equipped with programmable physical buttons, the Elite 4 earphones can, simply by pressing an earphone of your choice, change the volume or change the audio track at will. The left earphone can also, if needed, launch Google’s voice assistant, Siri or Spotify.

Once switched on, the Jabra Elite 4 will also be able to provide no less than 28 hours of battery life with the charging box and without Active Noise Reduction (ANC) activation. On a single charge with ANC, they will allow you to enjoy over five hours of music without problems.

Surrounding sound without interruption

The autonomy, rather generous, allows you to enjoy a balanced sound, deep bass and soft highs.

To take full advantage of this, the Jabra Sound+ app offers a fairly comprehensive sound equalizer. Among the options, six sound configurations are pre-recorded and it is also possible to manually adjust the intensity of the bass, midrange and treble sounds. This allows you to customize the audio according to your preferences.

Furthermore, the noise reduction is also configurable and you can choose its intensity from within the application.

The manufacturer has taken care of the Bluetooth connection of its wireless headphones: the Elite 4 use multipoint Bluetooth. Thanks to it, they can easily switch between audio sources. You will be able to answer a call from your phone with headphones before restarting a video on your computer. Good news, if one earbud is placed back in the case, the other attached to the ear will remain fully functional. Pairing couldn’t be easier as the Elite 4 is compatible with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair protocols.

An attractive price positioning

Quality Bluetooth headsets are usually very expensive, with prices around 150 or even 200 euros. With the Elite 4, Jabra offers a successful product that will appeal to technophiles and audio enthusiasts who want an affordable product without compromising on quality.

The Jabra Elite 4 are available on Amazon in their 4 colors (blue, black, white and lilac) at a price of 99.90 euros.

In conclusion, if you are looking for true wireless earphones with excellent value for money, the Jabra Elite 4 are definitely a choice to consider. With their autonomy, compactness, noise reduction and high quality sound, you won’t regret it.