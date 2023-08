President Petro will be in Pitalito on Wednesday, August 16, after 9 a.m. at the coliseum, in a “dialogue with the coffee bases,” says the invitation to the event, which does not clarify whether the manager of the Federation, the Huilense Germán Bahamón, who since he took office in April has not been able to […]

The entrance Will Peter come? It was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook