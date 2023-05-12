All AgID appointments at ForumPA 2023

Once again this year the Agency for Digital Italy will participate in ForumPA, the event dedicated to the Public Administration which will be held in Rome, from 16 to 18 May, at the Palazzo dei Congressi.

AgID will be present with its own exhibition space to encourage meetings with representatives of public administrations, businesses and citizens, both to raise awareness of the Agency’s projects and to discuss the various topics of digital transformation. Furthermore, it organized two talks on the theme of accessibility and on that of skills and e-leadership.

I talk di AgID

The first talk, entitled Digital services accessible to all: the importance of the culture of accessibility, is scheduled for Wednesday 17 at 14.30. On the eve of the twenty years since Law n.4/2004, accessibility will be discussed and, in particular, the monitoring of the websites and apps of the PA, training activities for the Administrations and the diffusion of the culture of accessibility.

The second talk, however, entitled E-Leadership: a look into the future. Debate on new skills to facilitate the digital transition, is scheduled for Thursday 18 at 14.30. The Talk represents an opportunity to open a debate and reflection on the need to update skills for the digital transition, between emerging needs and proposals for effective organizational models that can facilitate innovation processes through human capital. The talk will include both representatives of the institutions, who will offer their own reading of the scenarios and strategic guidelines, and privileged witnesses of the administrations who will present initiatives aimed at bridging the digital skills gap in the PA.

The stand and meetings with AgID experts

At the Agid stand it will be possible to meet the Agency’s employees and experts, to learn about and receive information and clarifications on digital transition and innovation projects but also to present observations and proposals. During the three days of the Forum, in fact, 6 dedicated sessions are planned for as many topics, according to the following calendar.

Tuesday 16th May

10.00 – 13.00 Accessibility

14.30 – 17.30 The PNRR projects (INAD, SDG, SUAP-SUE, Accessibility)

Wednesday 17th May

10.00 – 13.00 The governance of the digital transition: strategic tenders, opinions, monitoring,

14.30 – 17.30 The governance of the digital transition: the three-year plan

Thursday 18 May

10.00 – 13.00 Innovative procurement

14.30 – 17.30 The digital ombudsman

The director of AgID, Mario Nobile, will intervene, in addition to the talk on accessibility, also at the talk Digital transformation: where are we?which will take place on Wednesday 17, from 12.00 to 13.30, and in the ForumPA arena PNRR and Cohesion: how to enable a new relationship between PA, citizens and businesseson the agenda for May 18, from 9:00 to 13:30.

Even the AgID experts will intervene in other sessions of the Forum: all the appointments are present in the official program of the event.