The reporter learned from the Department of Industry and Information Technology of the Autonomous Region that in recent years, Inner Mongolia has insisted on taking the digital economy as a key increase in transformation and development, and regards the construction and application of industrial Internet platforms as an important way to empower the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry. “Two-wheel drive to improve the level of digital and intelligent development of the manufacturing industry. At present, 26 industrial Internet platforms have been built in the region to promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy.

During this period, Inner Mongolia Honglin Information Technology Co., Ltd. is stepping up the launch of community charging facilities, and at the same time applying industrial Internet logo analysis to urban infrastructure construction. “There is no need to build an additional information transmission system. The staff can use the identification code of each charging pile to check the usage of each charging pile in the company in real time through the industrial Internet platform. The application of identification analysis reduces the failure rate of our equipment. , improve the use efficiency and service life of the equipment, and realize precise service to customers.” said Sun Lei, commercial director of Inner Mongolia Honglin Information Technology Co., Ltd.

As the key infrastructure of the Industrial Internet, the industrial Internet identification analysis system is the key hub to realize the information exchange of all elements of the industry and all links. The Department of Industry and Information Technology of the Autonomous Region focuses on promoting the integrated development of industrialization and informatization, takes the new generation of information technology and the deep integration of manufacturing as the main line, accelerates the construction of the industrial Internet logo analysis system, and helps the manufacturing industry to become high-end, intelligent, and green. Transformation.

“Currently, the region has built Hohhot’s national-level Internet backbone direct connection point and the Helinger International Internet data channel, built 6 national industrial Internet logo analysis comprehensive secondary nodes, and built 26 industrial Internet platforms, accumulatively connected to There are 68,000 enterprises.” The relevant person in charge of the Industry and Information Technology Department of the Autonomous Region said that in the next step, Inner Mongolia will continue to accelerate the construction of secondary resolution nodes for industrial Internet logos in energy, equipment manufacturing, and chemical industries, and at the same time further improve the construction of digital infrastructure in industrial parks Level, build a supply and demand platform for the digital transformation of parks and enterprises, provide precise services, and continuously improve the level of digital infrastructure construction in parks by sending policies into parks, networks into parks, and signs into parks. (Reporter Kang Lina)

