Second-life batteries: Greentech startup Voltfang gets 5 million for sustainable electricity storage

Rain of e-money: The Aachen-based greentech startup Voltfang, a specialist in energy storage from second-life electric car batteries, has secured €5 million in new capital to scale up its production.

The consortium is led by the lead investor PT1 – PropTech Ventures. Other investors include Helen Ventures, Aurum Impact, Eviny and existing investor AENU.

With its high-quality energy storage systems, Voltfang supplies used batteries from

Electric cars are a solution to both the battery recycling problem and the

Energy transition.

Battery recycling problem

The Aachen-based startup enables the recycling of e-car batteries with specially developed, AI-based software that can evaluate batteries for their longevity. We give the battery a second life in stationary operation. With the help of our operating systems and continuous monitoring, we can make our batteries last just as long as a new battery.

10-year battery flat

We guarantee that with our 10-year battery flat rate,” says David Oudsandji, Co-CEO of Voltfang. The company has already carried out several successful pilot projects in Germany and has been able to win major customers such as ALDI Nord and Schaltbau.