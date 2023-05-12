Home » Second-life batteries: Greentech startup Voltfang gets 5 million for sustainable electricity storage
Technology

Second-life batteries: Greentech startup Voltfang gets 5 million for sustainable electricity storage

by admin

Rain of e-money: The Aachen-based greentech startup Voltfang, a specialist in energy storage from second-life electric car batteries, has secured €5 million in new capital to scale up its production.

The consortium is led by the lead investor PT1 – PropTech Ventures. Other investors include Helen Ventures, Aurum Impact, Eviny and existing investor AENU.

With its high-quality energy storage systems, Voltfang supplies used batteries from
Electric cars are a solution to both the battery recycling problem and the
Energy transition.

Can greentech startup Voltfang solve the battery recycling problem? Greentech.Live / Photo: Waldemar Brandt via Unsplash

Battery recycling problem

The Aachen-based startup enables the recycling of e-car batteries with specially developed, AI-based software that can evaluate batteries for their longevity. We give the battery a second life in stationary operation. With the help of our operating systems and continuous monitoring, we can make our batteries last just as long as a new battery.

10-year battery flat

We guarantee that with our 10-year battery flat rate,” says David Oudsandji, Co-CEO of Voltfang. The company has already carried out several successful pilot projects in Germany and has been able to win major customers such as ALDI Nord and Schaltbau.

See also  NVIDIA co-hosts an event with Cyberpunk 2077! The prize is the RTX4090 with a specially made backplane

You may also like

This is how the Finns challenge Foodora and...

Apple Continues Support for LGBTQ+ with New Apple...

The best The Legend of Zelda games of...

iOS 16.5 RC update is here!Take a look...

Uber jumps on flights, bookings available in the...

“Fake streaming”: Spotify deletes tens of thousands of...

Fairbuds XL in the test: The sustainable headphones...

CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE 3 is expected...

Search Generative Experience: Google introduces new search engine

Audi boss speaks plain language: These demands are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy