All even! The finalist songs of the Unpublished Song have been defined

The Fundación del Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata announced the five finalist songs of the Unpublished Vallenata Song. Of those classified, 4 achieved a similar rating of 1,200 points.

The walks ‘If a rose is born’, by Juan Pablo Marín; ‘Gift of God’, by Juan Segundo Lagos; ‘I am a peasant’, by Julio Romo, and the merengue ‘Verso de poesía’, by Liliana Margarita Geney. In fifth place was the ride ‘Ella’, by Ruth María Fonseca.

In terms of gender, the final of the category is equal: 3 men against 2 women.

The final will be held at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, this Sunday, April 30.