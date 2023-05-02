All provincially-administered colleges and universities held the first study class on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

In accordance with the deployment of the central government and the unified arrangement of the provincial party committee, recently, provincial-run colleges and universities held the first study class and theoretical study center group study seminar on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. The theme of the reading class is to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, deeply study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on Chinese-style modernization, use the party’s innovative theory to guide the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning, and firmly support the “two establishments”. Resolutely achieve “two maintenances”. As of April 26, all provincial-run colleges and universities have held the first reading class of theme education.

The reading class of provincial-run colleges and universities emphasizes that it is necessary to deeply understand the great significance of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and consciously be a firm believer and a loyal practitioner. It is necessary to arm the party’s innovative theory as the top priority, firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, insist on the integration of learning, thinking, and practice, and the unity of knowledge, faith, and action, and earnestly promote the continuous deepening of thematic education Go in, go in, go in the heart, strive to achieve real results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance, and take practical actions to speed up the construction of a strong education country, Do a good job in education that satisfies the people, and contribute to promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning.

The reading class of the provincially administered colleges and universities organizes party members and cadres to devote themselves to the study and discussion with a full spirit and a correct learning attitude, to improve theoretical literacy, strengthen ideals and beliefs, sublimate the realm of consciousness, and enhance abilities in the process of deep study and careful practice , Consolidate the ideological foundation of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”.

During the reading class, party members and cadres of the provincially administered colleges and universities insisted on reading the original works, learning the original texts, and understanding the principles, and adopted methods such as concentrated study and individual self-study. “Excerpts from Special Topics on Socialist Thought” and other required readings are based on the original, read one by one, understand word by word, comprehensively and systematically read carefully, and deeply understand the scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Combining key learning with timely follow-up, serious thinking, in-depth discussion, based on the position, connecting with reality, broadening the horizons of development, breaking the shackles of thinking, and colliding with sparks of wisdom in the process of discussion and speech, so as to achieve enlightenment and gain from learning .

The majority of party members and cadres said that it is necessary to continuously improve the learning effect, strengthen the theoretical armament, follow up with learning, understanding, and action, closely focus on the practice of Liaoning in Chinese-style modernization, based on promoting the high-quality development of school careers, and work hard. Strengthen party building, optimize education, cultivate talents, promote the connotation development of higher education, actively serve local economic and social development, and provide more powerful talent support and intellectual support for the overall revitalization of Liaoning.



