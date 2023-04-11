2023-04-11 10:45:25





Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Zhao Lei Correspondent Chen Min

On April 10, the launching ceremony of the “Asian Games with My Happiness” series of activities at the grassroots level was held in Hangzhou Asian Games Xintiandi Theme Viewing Park.

This series of activities aims to further promote the new practice of “Zhejiang polite” provincial civilization brand, build a civilized Zhejiang in an all-round way, welcome the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games with a good style, and create a strong sense of participation, joint construction and sharing, and welcoming the Asian Games. Atmosphere, through various forms such as “quyi + preaching”, “literature + preaching”, civilized fairs, interactive experiences, etc., carry out activities such as theme lectures, fashion cultivation, prize-winning quizzes, on-site teaching, and achievement exhibitions, so that urban and rural residents can experience Zhejiang. The new achievements and changes in the construction of spiritual civilization guide the whole people to welcome, support and participate in the Asian Games with an attitude of ownership.

Kong Shengdong, a national model worker, a national moral model, and an envoy of civilization, Wang Chenglong, a “Pride of Zhejiang” figure, the “most beautiful Hangzhou native” Dong Ge Dong Jie’s volunteer police team, and the “Wulin Aunt” volunteer service team familiar to Hangzhou people appeared at the event.Photo provided by the organizer

As the Hangzhou Asian Games draws closer, not only Hangzhou and the other five cities hosting the games, but also the whole of Zhejiang have set off a growing “Asian Games wind”. At the launching ceremony, Wang Wenshuo, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and director of the Municipal Civilization Office, issued an initiative on behalf of the civilized offices of the eleven prefectures and cities in the province. Everyone has become the spokesperson of civilization, showing the sincere and enthusiastic image of the host to the outside world with a civilized attitude, and fully displaying the beautiful style of civilized Zhejiang.

As the host city of the 19th Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, Hangzhou’s spiritual civilization front will be deployed in accordance with the unified deployment of the superior, guided by the new practice of “Zhejiang Courtesy·The Most Beautiful Hangzhou” urban civilization, and with mass publicity and education activities as the starting point, Focus on organizing and infiltrating the Asian Games society, “I speak for the Asian Games” advanced model leadership, “All people learn English to welcome the Asian Games together”, “My city is clean” urban environmental sanitation, “Be a civilized envoy to welcome the Asian Games grand event” to develop good habits of civilization Cheng, “I am civilized, I commemorate and I abide by the rules” civilized traffic promotion, “Window tree image service exhibition style” window industry civilized service, “Volunteering with ‘Yi’ Kia Asian Games” voluntary service, Asian Games knowledge and civilized viewing publicity and popularization, ” Ten special actions such as Walking with Love and Helping the Disabled to Welcome the Asian Games have consolidated and improved the civilized quality of citizens and the level of urban civilization.

The mascot of the Hangzhou Asian Games “Jiangnan Yi” is in the event.Photo provided by the organizer

As the first common prosperity demonstration zone in the country, the construction of spiritual civilization in Zhejiang has been advancing in innovation and sublimation in the process of progress. Groups of relay runners on the road of civilization creation have continued to pave, complement and add color to civilization. , Enhance the sense of happiness and gain of Zhejiang people, and enhance the civilization of the whole province.



This year marks the 10th anniversary of Hangzhou building the “most beautiful” brand. From the appearance of “the most beautiful” characters such as “the most beautiful mother” Wu Juping, “the most beautiful driver” Wu Bin, and “the most beautiful father” Huang Xiaorong, the municipal party committee and the municipal government have taken advantage of the “most beautiful phenomenon” to further build Hangzhou. The “most beautiful” brand has been persistently “discovering beauty”, “advocating beauty” and “cultivating beauty”. Hangzhou’s “most beautiful” has become a civilized fashion in Hangzhou from the initial “bonsai” to the fascinating “scenery”. The ideological and moral quality of the city has generally improved, and the degree of civilization of the city has been effectively improved.

Event site, photo courtesy of the organizer

Up to now, Hangzhou has accumulatively produced 1 “Model of the Times”, 1 national “Star of Integrity”, 7 national moral models, 5 national moral model nominations, 37 cases of “Chinese Good Man”, and the city’s various “stars of integrity” There are more than 30,000 “most beautiful” characters.

At the launching ceremony, Kong Shengdong, a national model worker, a national moral model, and an envoy of civilization, Wang Chenglong, a character of “Zhejiang Pride”, the “most beautiful Hangzhou native” Dongge Dongjie volunteer police team, and the “Wulin Aunt” volunteer service team familiar to Hangzhou people, shared their Their persistence in “civilization”, their persistence in “dedication”, and their enthusiasm for the “Asian Games”. They paid silently in their ordinary posts, gathered the warm current of the times with countless gleams, led more people to actively participate in the practice of civilization, and advocated that urban and rural residents welcome, support and participate in the Asian Games as masters.

Event site, photo courtesy of the organizer

It is understood that the grassroots series of “Asian Games with My Happiness” is planned to carry out “6+5+N” sessions, that is, to go to 6 Asian Games cities and 5 other cities with districts to carry out large-scale square activities, and N voluntary declarations Activities in communities or villages in counties and cities under the jurisdiction of Yanshen.

