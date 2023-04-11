It is advisable to start from the end. The last ball falls to the ground, the black and white bench tries to “attach” to a last video check for a foul on the central line, but it’s all useless. Allianz Milano conquered PalaBarton in game 5 by beating Sir Safety Susa Perugia 3-1 which continues to be a distant relative of the one they admired before the Coppa Italia (25-18, 21-25, 27-29, 23-25) and flies with full merit in the semifinals. The novelty is the following, namely that the PalaBarton, this time, does not take it well at all. The 3500 present boo loudly their favorites who earn the changing rooms with bowed heads. Up until now it had never happened.

And to think that it all started out great, with the first set won without major problems. Which started later: Roberto Piazza’s team brought out their pride by playing with that heart and determination that the Block Devis, sorry to point out, didn’t put on the field. The next obstacle for the Lombards will be Piacenza, author of another incredible comeback on the Modena taraflex.

And now the scenarios that open up for Andrea Anastasi’s men are far from benevolent: for the first time after six consecutive seasons, participation in the Champions League will not be allowed and qualification for the Challenge Cup will have to be played in the playoffs which will award fifth place. A nuisance that he would gladly have done without.

THE FIGURES – It was the service that shifted the balance: Milan dominated in the fundamental with 8 aces to one and made fewer mistakes than the opponent (21 to 23). Perugia had the upper hand even if by very little in reception (44 vs 42%) while a superiority in attack (50 vs 38%) and blocking (10 vs 6) was not enough. MVP an indomitable Yuki Ishikawa, 18 points including 3 in batting and 54% in reception.

THE MATCH – Leon sits on the bench in the starting line-up, trusting Plotnytskyi. Herrera also plays from the beginning.

Teams that start contracted. with several errors in service by both sides. Russo’s, however, puts the guest reception in difficulty and favors Flavio’s first intention play for 9-7. Semeniuk nails the pipe on 12-9 and Piazza calls time out. All useless because Flavio prints a block on Melgarejo and it’s 13-9. Loser from nine meters halves (13-11), Herrera blocks twice in a row and restores distances (15-11). Script that appears identical, but the break signed by Semeniuk, Plotnytskyi, Herrera and Giannelli settles everything (21-14). Ishikawa’s serve error delivers the first set to the Block Devils.

Exchange of blows also at the start of the second half, with the break of Semeniuk and Herrera (his block of 8-5). Milan time out to try to break the rhythm: Ishikawa plays on the opponent’s block (9-8), Semeniuk makes a mistake (9-9), Porro guesses an incredible ace (9-10) and finally Melgarejo resolves a long rally (9-11 ). It’s the series that changes everything: Semeniuk doesn’t find the field again and Ishikawa scores from nine meters for the 10-14. Perugia just has to get back on track and comes back into contact with Piano’s mistake (15-16). The hookup is by Semeniuk (19-19), but it doesn’t last long: Ishikawa again puts in a sensational bomb and is 19-21. Four set points, Semeniuk’s error in serving determines 21-25.

Everything to be redone but it’s not easy even to start again. Yet another ace from Porro and touch down from Loser for 4-7; hands out by Melgarejo for 7-9. Try to remedy Herrera with an ace (7-9), Patry replies with the same coin (9-12). Red alert when Ishikawa breaks through the wall for 9-13; Leon enters in place of a tired Plotnytskyi and with Herrera Perugia returns below (18-19), the captain crashes into the Milanese wall (18-20). It gets tough again when Ishikawa scores 19-22, but thanks to Flavio and a mistake by Patry it’s equal again (22-22). Perugia will even be able to go ahead with Herrera (23-22), Ishikawa postpones the verdict to the advantages (24-24). Everything happens here too, up to Herrera’s mistake in attack on 27-29.

More than ever with her back to the wall, Sir has to react but also the fourth set doesn’t start very well with two errors in attack by Plotnytskyi (2-4). Herrera tries to give new life (8-9), but gets stuck on the second attempt (8-11). Those in Milan take them all, including Zurdo’s broadside, walled up by Piano (10-14). Once again her comeback succeeds, ended by a mistake by Mergarejo (15-15). Herrera plays on the wall and overtakes (16-15), Mergarejo doesn’t hear us and finds an incredible serve from the back and Semeniuk sends out again (16-18). Ebadipour does the same and it’s 20 all. Two match points with Mergarejo (22-24), the Lombards take advantage of the second with Ishikawa and the video check requested by Anastasi for a foul on the central line is useless. The point is very regular and plunges PalaBarton into total rage.







