They will be Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) to speak in the two press conferences scheduled for the Thursday that will precede the Motul TT in Assen, scheduled for the weekend arriving in Holland.

