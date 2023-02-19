In critical condition subject who received a severe beating when carrying out a theft.

Debating between life and death, the young man is currently trapped, carrying out an alleged theft in the municipality of Pitalito, apparently because of the beating that the community gave him.

According to preliminary information, the 19-year-old, Andrés Mauricio Triviño, is admitted to the ICU of the San Antonio hospital, where he was transferred after being captured after carrying out an alleged theft and receiving a strong discussion from the citizens.

According to medical reports, the young man underwent urgent surgery, since he was diagnosed with severe head trauma that has him on the brink of death.

It is unfortunate how young people put their lives at risk by carrying out these criminal acts.