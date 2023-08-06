Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse weather phenomena due to strong winds and rough seas expected from 8.00 pm on Saturday 5 August until 8.00 pm on Sunday 6 August 2023

Page content

City parks will be closed. Furthermore, the North Pier of Bagnoli will remain closed and access to the city’s public beaches will be prohibited.

Relevant phenomena:

locally strong north-westerly winds, tending to become westerly from the late morning of Sunday 6 August. Rough sea, especially along the coasts exposed to the winds.

ALERT level:



VERDE

Rules of conduct in the event of a weather alert for strong gusts of wind

– Be careful near trees and vertical structures for any falling branches, trees, poles, signs or scaffolding and, in any case, report any precarious stability of these elements even in ordinary situations, notifying the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115

– Do not park in areas close to scaffolding or trees. Secure the scaffolding by eliminating the sail effect of the canvas guards positioned for protection purposes.

– Permanently secure or remove mobile elements from windows and balconiessuch as plants, roofing, temporary structures or any object that can be blown away by the wind

– Observe detail be careful when traveling, limiting them to what is strictly necessary

Specification of the “Areas of Interest”:

Zone 1: Piana Campana, Naples, Islands, Vesuvian area;

zone 2: Alto Volturno and Matese;

zone 3: Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini;

Zone 4: Upper Irpinia and Sannio;

zone 5: Tusciano and Alto Sele;

Zone 6: Piana Sele and Alto Cilento;

Zone 7: Tanagro;

Zone 8: Lower Cilento.

