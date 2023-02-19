In a statement released to the national media by the director general of Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) the discovery of a new malaria vector that could pose a serious threat has been announced. Kemri’s entomological research team has identified the presence of mosquito Anopheles Stephensi in the Laisamis and Saku districts of Marsabit county in northern Kenya where the research is taking place.

The discoveryin collaboration with the National Malaria Program Division (DNMP) of the Ministry of Health, demonstrates that this malaria-carrying mosquito, which until now had been identified almost exclusively in South-East Asia and the Middle East, can proliferate both in environments urban than rural, which could result in a high transmission rate.