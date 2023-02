Hakuba, Honshu

Anyone with white hair will remember the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano and yes, Nagano is on the island of Honshu, where Hakuba is also located, 1 hour’s drive from the capital of the prefecture, 11 ski resorts for a total of 200 slopes all linked together, and something like 11 meters of snowfall a year: perhaps this is also why it is so loved by Australian skiers?

Credits photo: Ski Holiday Japan