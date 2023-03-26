Home News Alleged extortionist asks to call his mother while he is captured
Alleged extortionist asks to call his mother while he is captured

Alleged extortionist asks to call his mother while he is captured

Alias ​​”Yerson” was captured by the GAULA for allegedly extorting peasants and merchants in Tello and Baraya, Huila.

According to the Police, the suspect posed as a member of the Segunda Marquetalia to intimidate his victims and demanded between 9 and 40 million pesos in exchange for not harming them or their families. During his capture, he repeatedly insisted that his father call his mother to come and bail him out.

Alias ​​​​’Yerson’ was the subject of an investigation by the GAULA del Huila, which resulted in his capture in the last few hours. This man is facing extortion charges. According to the investigation, the suspect used pamphlets alluding to a subversive group to create panic and fear among his victims.

The event occurred in Huila, and the suspect’s repeated requests to call his mother received no response. Despite his pleas, he must face the charges against him. According to the commander of the Huila Police, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, “Alias ​​​​’Yerson’ demanded large sums of money from merchants and peasants from Tello and Baraya.

Police are urging anyone who has been the victim of extortion to come forward and report it.

