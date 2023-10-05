Alleged leader of the FARC dissidents intended to commit crimes in Casanare and Meta – news

The Arauca section of the Attorney General’s Office targeted a criminal organization known as Los Clarineteros, allegedly dedicated to cattle theft for the marketing of meat at a lower price.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation began in October 2020, to determine that those captured would be those allegedly responsible for the theft of cattle from farms located in the villages of Clarineteros, Mategallina, Arrecifes, Barrancones, Caracol, jurisdiction of the municipality of Arauca (Arauca).

After the complaints of those affected and the work of the judicial police allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to show that the defendants apparently had seized the livestock and then sold it in establishments in the department.

Given the evidence collected, these people were charged with the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime in a heterogeneous and successive competition with aggravated cattle rustling and corruption of food, which were not accepted by those currently prosecuted.

The defendants are:

• Diego Fernando Hernández Díaz, alleged leader of the organization and in charge of stealing and slaughtering livestock to market meat products of dubious origin in his illegal butcher shop.

• Mancler Augusto Riaño, apparently, was in charge of stealing and slaughtering cattle, and marketing meat products from his residence.

• Daniel José Canay Colina, allegedly marketed the product in his commercial establishment, La Pradera, without compliance with phytosanitary measures.

• Antonio Fernando Silva, would be in charge of stealing and slaughtering cattle, as well as transporting meat products. In addition, he was charged with the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms or ammunition.

• Fabián Joel Díaz Tovar, would have the role within the group of the location, theft and sacrifice of the cattle. • Erika Divian Coiran, would be in charge of coordinating logistics and security in order to evade the action of the authorities, in addition to marketing the meat products.

• Ferney Heriberto Tovar Cardoza, in charge of transporting meat products from the scene of the incident to the urban area of ​​the municipality of Arauca.

These people were captured on September 15 by uniformed members of the National Police and Army through arrest warrants.

In the procedure, two coolers, 154 kilos of meat, two tables with hooks, an electric saw, a digital scale, a firearm, five knives and a machete were seized. After the charges were brought, the trial body imposed a measure of deprivation of liberty in a detention center on five of the defendants, while the woman was granted house arrest.

Meanwhile, non-custodial measures were imposed on Ferney Heriberto Tovar Cardoza, such as appearing when required, observing good conduct, and he remains linked to the investigative process.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

