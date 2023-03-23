Home News Alleged time traveler warns of an alien invasion this March 23
News

Alleged time traveler warns of an alien invasion this March 23

by admin
Alleged time traveler warns of an alien invasion this March 23

The TikTok user known as “The Time Traveler” has raised concern and skepticism in recent weeks over his predictions, which range from catastrophic earthquakes to a supposed alien invasion in 2023.

According to this user, this Thursday, March 23, a massive abduction of around 8,000 people will take place to be taken to another habitable planet and thus save humanity from a hostile alien species that comes to recover Earth.

However, this is not the first time that the “Time Traveler” has made predictions that do not come true. In October 2022, he warned that a star would explode on November 22, which it did not. In addition, he has made other predictions, such as the arrival of a new virus in 2024 that would cause another pandemic.

Despite the inconsistencies in his predictions, the “Time Traveler” has more than 350,000 followers on TikTok, who follow his videos with great interest and concern about the possible catastrophes he mentions.

Some users have exposed inconsistencies in their theories and have questioned their credibility. For now, all that remains is to wait and see if any of his predictions will come true in the future.

See also  Xiamen Overseas Chinese Federation System: Studying the History of the Party, Recalling the History of Overseas Chinese, Set Sail for a New Journey of Dreams-China Overseas Chinese Network

You may also like

“Five Society Linkage” Caring for “Old and Young”_Dalian...

The Italian Amphibious Task Group at exercise Phibex...

Slovakia got the first luxury electric car. Volkswagen...

Do you retire from music? Poncho Zuleta published...

On Tuesday, the Middle Ages at the Bargello...

Faced with international pressure, the president of the...

Qualify Socialist Development Plan

Riding the wind and breaking the waves with...

Auditel Annual Report 2023. TV at the center...

“Changing the rules less than a year before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy