Allegri, “good game, well done everyone. Pogba will take exams” – News

“Pogba had a discomfort behind his leg, now let’s see from the exams between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow how he is. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious, he’s a different player from the others. We’re sorry.” This was announced by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after the match in Empoli. “We had a bad second half in Udine and the praise surprised me – he continued speaking of his team’s performance -. Today was a good match, we could have scored a few more goals. The boys were all good. There is a good spirit, this desire to have an important season in the Italian Cup and in the league”.





A joke on Danilo who started the victory with his first goal: “A true leader, even in terms of experience he has more than anyone like Alex Sandro. Perin is becoming a leader in the locker room, Rugani himself is making himself heard after eight years at Juventus “There is a group that wants to do important things. There are three teams that have the ambition to win the Scudetto, we have the desire to fight, but the primary objective is to return to the Champions League.”



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

