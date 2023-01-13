Home News Alpini di Tambre, the Ana group returns to the parade
Alpini di Tambre, the Ana group returns to the parade

The black feathers of the Ana di Tambre group, after the stop due to the pandemic, returned to the town center to solemnly celebrate the annual festival. A moment of collective celebration, with the town decorated with tricolor flags and the alpine fanfare of Borsoi, which represented a return to normality for Tambre and his alpine troops. A moment awaited for a long time by the Alpini led by group leader Enzo Bortoluzzi, recently confirmed at the helm of the association, and represented at the party by Loris Bona. LR Gigistro’s photo

