The black feathers of the Ana di Tambre group, after the stop due to the pandemic, returned to the town center to solemnly celebrate the annual festival. A moment of collective celebration, with the town decorated with tricolor flags and the alpine fanfare of Borsoi, which represented a return to normality for Tambre and his alpine troops. A moment awaited for a long time by the Alpini led by group leader Enzo Bortoluzzi, recently confirmed at the helm of the association, and represented at the party by Loris Bona. LR Gigistro’s photo

