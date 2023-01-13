The actor, comedian and stand-up comedian: “My memory? Pecci gives it to Diego, who writes a poem with his foot…”

Elizabeth Esposito

Alessandro Siani knows it well, “for days the city has only been talking about Napoli-Juve”, a match that has the flavor of a decisive match.

“It is undoubtedly a Scudetto challenge, but it is also a challenge between millennials and boomers. Between the young players of Napoli and the ‘Old Lady’. A challenge that has been going on for years but which always has the flavor of the event because it irrevocably immerses us in the indelible memories of our championships, Maradona’s goals, the successes of a city. It’s a different way of seeing life… Who sees everything white and who sees everything black. We see everything blue!”.

Are you fans used to looking down on everyone or do you still feel dizzy?

“We have our feet on the ground but our heads in the clouds. It is clear that these results exalt us, however the awareness of the difficulties remains. On the leaderboard question, a restaurateur in via Caracciolo made me smile… He said: ‘If Naples continue like this, out of respect I’ll remove the first course from the menu… We’ll go directly to the second courses!’ ”.

Naples is a hospitable city, will you also welcome the Bianconeri with a “Benvenuti al Sud”?

Juve already have many absentees, is there anyone among Allegri’s men who you wouldn’t want to see at Maradona anyway?

“Well I don’t know, I would say Cuadrado but he isn’t called up either. Many say it’s a simulator… I would have placed it on the rocks overlooking the sea of ​​Naples. So he could have dived without damage!”.

What is the key to Napoli this season?

“With Spalletti there isn’t one key but many keys… It’s the hardware store of Italian football. Not only does he know how to open glimmers, roads, football paths, but he is also succeeding in the arduous undertaking of entering the history of Naples. Winning the scud…”.

Returning to Neapolitan hospitality, you certainly welcomed Kvaratskhelia very well and he is repaying you with interest…

“Kvara was a great acquisition and the club must be acknowledged for having worked well on the composition of the team and for having bet on the right horse. He not only has vision of the game but in dribbling he is intoxicating. If all the defenders who oppose it did the alcohol test, many would lose the points from their licenses. But even if they weren’t on the licence, the important thing is that they lose the points! This is our philosophy”.

Do you have a favorite footballer?

“Anyone who wears the Napoli shirt. All those who will take part in this magical season can enter the myth, if…”.

How much does Spalletti “weigh”?

“Now I trust him and his changes so much that even for the change of season at my house I will call him. Speaking of seasons, he won the winter championship, he’s strong in everything”.

A Napoli-Juve that cannot be forgotten.

”That of Maradona’s unforgettable punishment: Pecci touches Diego who writes a poem dedicated to all Neapolitans with his foot. The ball enters the seven. Creepy poetry.”

Do you know that when Argentina won their penultimate World Cup then Napoli…

“It’s true, Maradona won the World Cup and then the Scudetto with us… But Diego is gone and we don’t have Lionel Messi to follow the tradition. We fans, however, are experiencing our championship like a World Cup. And we haven’t been waiting for victory for 4 years but for about 32!”.

In this regard, do you want to make a foil?

“I have many in progress .. But for the Scudetto of Napoli it is precisely the foil itself that wants to make a foil in order for us to win!”.

He’s touring Italy with his theatrical show “Extra Libertà Tour Live”: if today you had the extra freedom to take a player for free, who would you choose?

«In freedom… I would take Mbappé who made a great World Cup. But I would always ask Messi first, as they say: “Respect comes first”.

