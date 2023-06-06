Home » Alpinist falls from the face in Trentino, transferred to hospital – Trentino AA/S
Intervention by the Trentino Alpine Rescue

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 06 – A Dutch mountaineer from 1953 was transferred in red code to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento after a fall on the “zio Genio” crag on via Regina del lago, in Val di Ledro. The alarm went off just before 1.30pm. From the first reconstructions, the woman lost her footing, falling for a few meters and colliding against the wall.

The operators of the Ledro Alpine Rescue intervened on the spot, with the emergency helicopter that transferred the helicopter rescue technician and the medical team to the site. The woman, recovered from the helicopter a little further downstream and transported to the hospital, remained conscious throughout the operation.

