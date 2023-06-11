already over 750 million euros in damages to local mobility – Emilia-Romagna Region

After Tuesday’s meeting in Ravenna, dedicated to securing the hydrographic network and the general review of the hydraulic structure of the territories affected by the flood, today at the headquarters of the Province in Forlì met there control room dedicated to the damages suffered by the road systemespecially in the mountainous and hilly areaswhere there are approx a thousand active landslides.

The meeting was opened by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccinipresent together with the councilors Andrew Corsini (Infrastructure and transport) e Irene Priolo, vice president with responsibility for civil protection. The mayor of Forlì participated, physically or remotely, Gian Luca Zattinii presidents of the provinces involved (from Rimini to Parma), Upi, Anci, Anbi and the managers of integrated water services.

Currently, if the national road network has returned to normal, the situation on provincial and municipal roads remains critical: the first estimate, still provisional, is at least 750 million euros in damagescon 28 fractions still isolated, of which 8 are inhabited. The landslides surveyed and subject to inspection are, instead, 978.