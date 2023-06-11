A grand event for the masses, the 4th Shaanxi National Fitness Games opens-Comprehensive News_China Business News

Wonderful cultural performances held at the opening ceremony.Photo by our reporter Ma Zhao

Wonderful art performances at the opening ceremony Photo by our reporter Ma Zhao

A grand gathering for the masses, a stage for fitness. On June 10, the 4th National Fitness Games of Shaanxi Province kicked off at Baoji Gymnasium. The organic combination of the opening ceremony and the demonstration and performance of the national fitness program not only makes the fitness crowd the protagonist of the opening ceremony, but also fully embodies the concept of “extensive participation, closeness to the masses, focus on fitness, and health promotion”.

Innovation · 59 projects hit a record high

The Shaanxi Provincial National Fitness Games has been held since 2017, and is held every two years. Hanzhong City and Yan’an City have successfully held three sessions. Compared with the previous ones, the fourth sports meeting held in Baoji City has many new ideas and special features.

On the basis of the previous games, this year’s sports meeting added industry groups and was held in conjunction with the third Shaanxi Women’s Games, adding 12 projects that have a good mass base and are popular among women. In this way, the number of events in this sports meeting reached 59, a record high.

Next, 35 delegations and more than 2,000 athletes from provincial agencies and industry system female representatives will fully demonstrate the style of “self-esteem, self-confidence, self-reliance, and self-improvement” of Sanqin women in the new era on the field.

In addition, in order to fully highlight the theme of “the stage of mass fitness and fitness”, expand the scope of social participation, and truly make the sports meeting a grand fitness event for all, the timetable for this sports meeting is longer, from the start of the first event in May to the sports meeting in September Closing, the time span is 5 months, the most ever.

Highlight · “Sports +” enriches the connotation of the competition

Exhibition and sale of famous and high-quality products, publicity of cultural and tourism resources, food appreciation of Xifu… On the day of the opening ceremony, the reporter noticed outside the Baoji City Stadium and gymnasium that the organizing committee’s unique arrangement of “sports +” integration activities attracted many people’s attention. Note that the sports effect is further magnified and the connotation of the game is enriched.

“I didn’t expect to have the opportunity to learn about Baoji’s cultural history and taste the specialties of Xifu in this way after the competition. It feels really great.” Wang Xun, a Xi’an player who participated in the table tennis competition, said.

Different from the previous ones, this year’s National Fitness Games will organically combine the competition venue with rural revitalization demonstration sites, major projects, tourist attractions, crowd gathering places, etc., so that competition events will enter counties, communities, factories, scenic spots, and streets. Really bring sports events to the masses.

Our reporter Wang Zhanrong

Source: Sanqin Metropolis Daily

Editor: Don Harbor