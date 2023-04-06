Home News Alto Adige: nothing done for the presidency of the Commission of Six – Trentino AA/S
Alto Adige: nothing done for the presidency of the Commission of Six – Trentino AA/S

Alto Adige: nothing done for the presidency of the Commission of Six – Trentino AA/S

Scalet confirmed president of the Commission of Twelve

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 05 APR – Fabio Scalet, former director of the Province of Trento, has been confirmed as president of the Commission of Twelve. The joint commission that deals with issues concerning the two autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento. On the other hand, nothing happened with regard to the Commission of six for purely South Tyrolean issues, chaired until his appointment as minister by Roberto Calderoli.

The commission should have chosen between the candidate of the League, the lawyer. Eleonora Maines, and Fdi deputy Alessandro Urzì.

The SVP had announced that it would not participate in the eventual election of Urzì. The vote was postponed to next Friday to allow the government to identify a unified candidate. (HANDLE).

